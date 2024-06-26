Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday announced for educational institutions in Kottayam; Orange alert in 2 districts

    Kerala has been experiencing intense rainfall over the last 24 hours due to the intensification of the southwest monsoon driven by westerly winds along the coast. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts and a yellow alert for several others. 
     

    Kerala Rain: Holiday announced for educational institutions in Kottayam Idukki devikulam; Orange yellow alert June 26 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has experienced heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours due to the intensification of the southwest monsoon, driven by westerly winds over the Kerala coast. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Wednesday (June 26). Several other districts are under a yellow alert as rain persists in many areas.

    The IMD has warned that there is a possibility of widespread rain with thunder and lightning in Kerala for the next 5 days.

    In Kottayam, the district collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Wednesday due to the ongoing heavy rainfall that has persisted since Tuesday night. Similarly, in Idukki, the district collector announced that all educational institutions, including professional colleges, will remain closed in Devikulam panchayat on Wednesday.

    Orange alert

    June 26 - Kannur, Kasaragod

    June 27 - Wayanad, Kannur

    Yellow alert

    June 26 - Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

    June 27 -Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod

    As the shutters of Kallarkutty Dam are being opened, people on Muthirapuzhayar and Periyar banks have been advised to be cautious. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised the public to exercise caution as there is a possibility of uprooted trees and broken branches.

    Given the risk of landslides in Munnar, three relief camps were set up in the area. Families living in Munnar have been relocated to the relief camp set up at CSI Hall, Old Munnar.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 8:28 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KINFRA facilitated Rs 2232 cr investment in over three years, says Minister P Rajeev anr

    Kerala: KINFRA facilitated Rs 2232 cr investment in over three years, says Minister P Rajeev

    Kerala: Petition to Chief Justice of HC seeking action against court staff who accessed memory card in actress attack case anr

    Kerala: Petition in HC seeking action against court staff who accessed memory card in actress attack case

    Tragic! One-and-a half-year old boy dies after TV falls on him in Kerala's Ernakulam anr

    Tragic! One-and-a half-year old boy dies after TV falls on him in Kerala's Ernakulam

    Kerala: BJP slams Samastha leader's call for separate 'Malabar state' amid Plus One seat crisis anr

    Kerala: BJP slams Samastha leader's call for separate 'Malabar state' amid Plus One seat crisis

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 421 June 25 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 421 June 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Stories

    Infertility in men: Why male infertility is on the rise? Tips to better your chances through IVF RBA

    Infertility in men: Why male infertility is on the rise? Tips to better your chances through IVF

    Arjun Kapoor turns 39: 6 unknown facts about the 'Ishaqzaade' RKK

    Arjun Kapoor turns 39: 6 unknown facts about the 'Ishaqzaade'

    football Euro 2024: Denmark advances to knockout stages with goalless draw against Serbia, set to face hosts Germany snt

    Euro 2024: Denmark advances to knockout stages with goalless draw against Serbia, set to face hosts Germany

    football Euro 2024: England advances as Group C winners after lackluster goalless draw with Slovenia; put fans to sleep snt

    Euro 2024: England advances as Group C winners after lackluster goalless draw with Slovenia; put fans to sleep

    football Euro 2024: Austria stuns Netherlands 3-2 in thrilling clash, finish as Group D winners snt

    Euro 2024: Austria stuns Netherlands 3-2 in thrilling clash, finish as Group D winners

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon