Kerala Rain Update: Holiday announced for educational institutions in Kottayam; Orange alert in 2 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has experienced heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours due to the intensification of the southwest monsoon, driven by westerly winds over the Kerala coast. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Wednesday (June 26). Several other districts are under a yellow alert as rain persists in many areas.

The IMD has warned that there is a possibility of widespread rain with thunder and lightning in Kerala for the next 5 days.

In Kottayam, the district collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Wednesday due to the ongoing heavy rainfall that has persisted since Tuesday night. Similarly, in Idukki, the district collector announced that all educational institutions, including professional colleges, will remain closed in Devikulam panchayat on Wednesday.

Orange alert

June 26 - Kannur, Kasaragod

June 27 - Wayanad, Kannur

Yellow alert

June 26 - Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

June 27 -Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod

As the shutters of Kallarkutty Dam are being opened, people on Muthirapuzhayar and Periyar banks have been advised to be cautious. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised the public to exercise caution as there is a possibility of uprooted trees and broken branches.

Given the risk of landslides in Munnar, three relief camps were set up in the area. Families living in Munnar have been relocated to the relief camp set up at CSI Hall, Old Munnar.

