    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books resume in the state after 6 months

    The printing of driving licenses and RC Books has stopped since October due to non-payment by the government. The Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar announced that the RC books and licenses will reach homes through post from Monday.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    Kollam: The printing of licence and RC books which was stalled for six months has resumed in the state. The Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar announced that the RC books and licenses will reach homes through post from Monday. The printing of driving licenses and RC books in the state was stopped months ago due to the financial crisis. 

    The current arrears of a contractor printing license and RC books in Kochi is Rs 9 crore. The printing has stopped since October due to non-payment by the government. In the meantime, the postal department is also in debt. The postal department also refused to send the printed licenses. Around Rs 7 crore was given to the postal department recently.

    However, the finance department has not yet paid the contractor. The finance department has yet to settle the payment owed to the contractor. The fees for obtaining a new smart card instead of the existing license amount to Rs 200 and Rs 1005 for acquiring a new license. Additionally, an extra Rs 45 is required to cover postage fees to reach the post office. Consequently, individuals who have completed their driving training and are awaiting their test results and payment are expressing grievances to the government due to the financial strain caused by these delays.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 9:01 AM IST
