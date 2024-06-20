Kerala: Prices of vegetables, pulses skyrocket; Check details

Prices of vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, and brinjal have surged, along with staples like cereals and lentils in Kerala. Additionally, the ban on trawling has led to higher fish prices, further straining the budgets of residents.

Thiruvananthapuram: The public is facing difficulties due to the state's escalating prices of daily necessities. Alongside spices and vegetables, the prices of pulses are also surging. The cost of one kilogram of toor dal has reached up to Rs 190 in the retail market.

Keralites are grappling with a surge in prices. The cost of tomatoes jumped from Rs 30 to Rs 64 in just one month, with the price in Kottayam hitting Rs 100 per kilogram yesterday. Additionally, the prices of vegetables such as onions and beans have increased by Rs 5 to Rs 10. Previously priced at Rs 15, they are now Rs 25. Brinjal, which was Rs 25, has risen to Rs 40.

The current price of breadfruit has risen from Rs 40 to Rs 60. Ladyfinger, which was previously Rs 25, has now reached Rs 45. Lentils, once costing Rs 30, have surged to Rs 80. Additionally, due to the trawling ban, fish prices have also soared, with the cost of sardines in the local market exceeding Rs 400.

Rate of Pulses:

Toor Dal- Rs 170-190

Green gram - Rs 150

Red Cow Peas- Rs 110

Black gram (Urad Dal)- Rs 150

Green peas- Rs 110

Chickpeas- Rs 125

Earlier, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil criticized the Central government, alleging that it denied the State its rightful ration dues and weakened market intervention initiatives aimed at controlling the price rise of essential commodities. Anil further stated that the Centre has disregarded multiple appeals made to increase the State's allocation of food grains.



