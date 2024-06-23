Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Power bank found in 'naivedyam' at Guruvayur temple; probe begins

    A non-worshipful object, a power bank, was found in the 'naivedyam' at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple shrine, disrupting the ritual that resumed after the Punyaham was performed. Security personnel discovered the power bank under the fruit, atop the offered areca nuts and betel leaves, during the Athazha pooja.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 8:29 AM IST

    Thrissur: In what could be seen as a security breach, a power bank was found in an offering brought from within the shrine of the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple. When the non-worshipful object reached the shrine, the ritual, including the vilakku ezhunnellippu, resumed only after the Punyaham was performed. 
    Security personnel discovered the power bank beneath the fruit, placed atop the offered areca nuts and betel leaves, when the offering was brought from the shrine after the Athazha pooja on Friday night. The Chief Security Officer was immediately notified.

    This major security lapse comes when there is a ban on carrying electronic devices such as mobile phones inside the temple. 

    The police registered the case and identified Keezhsanthi Namboothiri as the owner of the power bank. They took his statement and subsequently released him. Keezhsanthi explained that the power bank had been mistakenly placed in the bag to carry betel leaves and areca nuts.

    The temple is under constant 24-hour police surveillance. Devotees are banned from bringing purses and bags, and must pass through a metal detector upon entry. Although purchasing metal detectors is common practice, often without adhering to standards, there are allegations that many of these devices become ineffective after purchase.
     

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2024, 8:29 AM IST
