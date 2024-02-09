Kerala: Police suspect involvement of accused's brother in PSC Exam impersonation case

The impersonation was done for Amaljit, a native of Nemom. The police suspect that his brother Akhiljit, is the brother of the main accused has written the exam.

Thiruvananthapuram: During Wednesday's PSC exam at Poojappura Chinnamma Memorial Girls School, an attempt at impersonation was foiled. The impersonation was done for Amaljit, a native of Nemom. The police suspect that his brother Akhiljit, is the brother of the main accused has written the exam. However, both the brothers are absconding. The mother of the accused, Renuka told Asianet News that he returned without taking the exam due to stomach ache. The mother said that the children left the house after the news came. Amal Jit, a resident of Nemam, was scheduled to write an exam.

At Poojappura Chinnamma Memorial School, where the examination was being held, candidates entered the hall and the gate was closed behind them. The PSC vigilance department initiated fingerprint verification using a biometric system to prevent impersonation before the commencement of the exam. This measure proved crucial in identifying cases of impersonation that occurred during the PSC examination in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused ran out of the examination hall when he realized that he would be caught while the PSC authorities were conducting the fingerprint test. However, a bystander observed a man jumping over a wall. The vehicle belongs to Amaljit. The police suspected that someone else tried to write the exam for Amaljit.

The police inspected Amaljit's home and it was found that his brother Akhiljit was also missing. Amaljit and Akhiljit were taking training for the PSC exam. Akhiljit had previously passed the written exams for the Police and Fire Force but failed in the Sports Aptitude Test.

The police suspect that Akhiljit took the exam on behalf of his brother to secure a job for him. The Poojapura police asserted that clarity will only come if both brothers are apprehended. Despite two days passing since the impersonation attempt, the police have yet to apprehend the brothers.