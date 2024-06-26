Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Police nab suspect in businessman Deepu Soman’s murder

    Deepu Soman, who operated a crusher unit in Malayam, Thiruvananthapuram, was found dead inside his car at Kaliyakkavilai, near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Ambili, a notorious criminal from Malayam, was taken into police custody.
     

    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Ambili, a notorious criminal from Malayam, was taken into police custody for his suspected role in the murder of businessman Deepu Soman. Ambili allegedly extorted money from Deepu's crusher unit. The accused was arrested from Thiruvananthapuram city. The police informed that he was a suspect in another murder case. Currently, he is being interrogated and his arrest will be recorded soon. 

    Deepu Soman was discovered murdered with his throat slit inside his car at Kaliyakkavilai, located on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, on Tuesday. Police confirmed that Rs 10 lakh, which Deepu was carrying, was also missing from the vehicle.

    Deepu ran a crusher unit in Malayam, Thiruvananthapuram. His family stated that he had left home bound for Coimbatore with Rs 10 lakh to buy equipment, including an earth mover, for a new crusher venture. Police suspect the incident might have been a robbery attempt that tragically ended in murder.

    During a routine police patrol, officers noticed a vehicle parked with its bonnet open. Upon inspection, they discovered his body in the driver's seat, wearing a seat belt with the vehicle still running. Deepu's wife and friends informed the police that he had been receiving threats from individuals demanding money. Based on initial findings, the police have concluded that the incident was a money-motivated murder.
     

