    Kerala: Police intensifies investigation in connection with honeytrap case in Kasaragod

    A seven-member gang, including a couple, was arrested in connection with a honeytrap case in Kasaragod. The gang was arrested for cheating a 59-year-old man from Kasaragod for cheating and extorting Rs 5 lakhs from him.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    Kasaragod: A seven-member gang, including a couple, was arrested in connection with a honeytrap case in Kasaragod.  The gang was arrested for cheating a 59-year-old man from Kasaragod and extorting Rs 5 lakh from him. The Kasaragod police intensified their investigation into the matter. 

    The police conducted evidence gathering with the four main members of the gang. P Faisal, a native of Kozhikode Perumanna, his wife, MP Rubina, a native of Kuttikatur, N Siddique, a native of Shiribagilu, Kasaragod, and Dilshad, a native of Mangad, were brought to their house in Patannakkad and evidence was taken. 

    The police said that those who have been arrested in the case are accused in many cases. The main mastermind of the case is Dilshad, an accused in a theft case. The Kozhikode Kasaba Police Station has a record of fraud cases against P. Faisal and Rubina in 2022.  A case has also been filed against Rubina at Nadakkavu police station for obstructing the execution of official duties. Faisal is also accused in the rape case. There is a case against him at Hozdurg police station in 2021. 

    The Melparamba police took the accused to the private lodge in Mangaluru city where the old man was threatened and beaten. The remaining three members of the group will be taken into police custody. Sidhique in Kasaragod, Nafeesat Misria from Muttathodi, and Abdullah Kunji from Mangad will be interrogated. The Melparamb police are also investigating whether the gang has conducted other honeytraps.

    At the same time, the police registered another case against Faisal, Rubina, Siddique, and Dilshad for conspiring and extorting money. The gang had bought biscuits from a shop in Kalanad, Kasaragod, and threatened the shopkeeper, claiming that he had a stomach ache after eating them and demanding compensation of Rs 8000. The shopkeeper paid the compensation. After seeing the news of the gang's arrest, the shopkeeper approached the Melparamba police with a complaint.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
