Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case

Ranjith Sreenivasan was brutally murdered in his residence near Alappuzha, as attackers invaded his home in the presence of his mother, wife, and daughter. Currently, the police are moving to the second phase of the case, involving 20 accused.

Alappuzha: The Alappuzha South Police has registered a case of harassment against six people for insulting Judge VG Sreedevi, who sentenced the accused in the Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case. A case has been registered against Biwi KU, Aslam, Nasirmon Khalil, Azad Amir, Rafi, and Shafiq. The police arrested the accused from Mannanchery Alappuzha and Pothencode Thiruvananthapuram

The accused sent abusive and threatening messages through social media. In the wake of the threat, the police beefed up security for the judge. Meanwhile, the second phase of the charge sheet will be filed soon. There are 20 accused in the second phase.

The police are proceeding cautiously in a high-profile case that caused a lot of uproar. The police have decided to complete the investigation against those directly involved in the murder of Ranjith Srinivas and those who conspired. The measures have been taken to prevent the accused from getting bail for any reason after filing the charge sheet within 90 days. The first charge sheet has been issued, resulting in a historic death sentence. Currently, the police are moving to the second phase of the case, involving 20 accused. The police have included charges of destroying evidence and aiding the accused in hiding in the second phase. However, further investigation might lead to conspiracy charges against some of them.

On December 19, 2021, Ranjith Sreenivasan was brutally murdered in his residence near Vellakkinar, Alappuzha, as attackers invaded his home in the presence of his mother, wife, and daughter. The assault was perceived as retaliation for the killing of SDPI State Secretary KS Shan, who was fatally attacked on December 18 of the same year in Mannancherry, Alappuzha.



