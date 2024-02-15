Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Kerala: PM Modi to reach Thiruvananthapuram on February 27; third visit in two months

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on February 27. This will be his third visit to Kerala in two months.

    Kerala: PM Modi to reach Thiruvananthapuram on February 27; third visit in two months
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala for the third time on February 27. He will reach the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram and inaugurate the ongoing Bharatiya Janata Party's Padayatra's concluding session, said BJP state president K Surendran. He said that the recognition of Narendra Modi in Kerala is increasing and this is the reason for the huge success of the Kerala Padayatra.

    Surendran was speaking to the media at a press conference held in Angamaly as part of Padayatra. 

    Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Thrissur on January 3 for the BJP's "Streeshakti Modikkoppam Mahila Sangamam", the women empowerment event. The attendees of the event included ASHA employees, Anganwadi workers, MGNREGA workers, entrepreneurs, and social activists.

    Updating...

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 4:45 PM IST
