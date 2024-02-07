Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Pig farm owner arrested for sexually assaulting minors in Kollam

    The owner of a pig farm was arrested for giving alcohol and sexually assaulting minors in Chadayamangalam. The information about harassment came to light during a counseling session.

    Kerala: Pig farm owner arrested for sexually assaulting minors in Kollam rkn
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Kollam: The owner of a pig farm was arrested for giving alcohol and sexually assaulting minors in Chadayamangalam. Baiju, a native of Kottayam, was arrested. He has been running a pig farm on a modest income for two years.

    The children in the area were called to work on his farm.  Later, alcohol was mixed in the soft drink along with the food. The case alleges that minors were mistreated by being forced to stay at the farm at night and watching filthy films on their phones. The victims are children aged 14 to 16. The parents approached Childline after realizing the change in their children's behavior.

    The information about harassment came to light during a counseling session. The police registered three cases based on the complaint of three children on January 11. The Chadayamangalam police nabbed Baiju, who was absconding, produced before the court and remanded him.

