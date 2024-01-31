Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: PC George accepts BJP membership in Delhi today

    PC George joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after reaching the BJP headquarters in Delhi.  Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan, Prakash Javadekar, and Anil Antony were also present at the headquarters.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    Delhi: PC George joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after reaching the BJP headquarters in Delhi. PC George's Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) has also merged with the BJP. Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan, Prakash Javadekar, and Anil Antony were also present at the headquarters.  Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan stated that with PC George joining the BJP, the misconception that the party is anti-minority has been dispelled. Prakash Javadekar said that this merger is just the beginning, and more people are expected to join the party in the future.

    George, who had a 30-year tenure as a legislator, founded Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) in 2019 after dissolving his previous party. Although Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) joined the NDA in 2019, George later distanced himself from the BJP-led coalition. In the 2021 assembly elections, George ran as an independent candidate but faced defeat in the Poonjar constituency, marking the first time in 25 years that he did not secure victory.

    Amid speculation that he might contest from the Pathanamthitta constituency as an NDA candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, George hinted at a possible merger with the BJP. George has encountered political hurdles since his expulsion from the Kerala Congress (M) in 2015 for engaging in anti-party activities.

    Following his expulsion, George swiftly co-founded the Kerala Congress (Secular) alongside T S John. However, just before the 2016 assembly election, he was ousted from this party as well.

    Despite these setbacks, George defied the odds by securing victory in the Poonjar constituency as an independent candidate during the same election. Subsequently, he established the Kerala Janapaksham party, which was later reformed into Kerala Janapaksham in 2019.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 4:02 PM IST
