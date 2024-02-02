Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Opposition stages walkout over denied adjournment motion on CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's firm case

    The Opposition walked out of the Kerala Assembly after the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion to discuss the case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan's firm Exalogic on Friday (Feb 02).

    Thiruvananthapuram: Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer denied permission to an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition demanding that the House adjourn and discuss the SFIO investigation against the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan. With this, the Opposition created an uproar in the Assembly. The leaders of the Opposition entered the well of the House and staged a protest. Then they boycotted the Assembly proceedings and staged a walkout on Friday (Feb 02). 

    The Opposition led by VD Satheesan demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the assembly. MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan brought the adjournment motion notice.

    Although Satheesan replied that he did not violate the rules and that the matter was done according to the rules, the Speaker clarified that according to Rule 53, permission cannot be granted for an adjournment resolution.

    The Speaker said that the rule is not to consider the matter pending before the court and then rejected it. The ruling party MLAs also protested against the opposition. The opposition protested in the House with placards and banners. The members of the opposition came out of the House with a banner that read 'PV and Company looting Kerala'.

    Opposition members are protesting outside the House with placards and banners. The chief minister's stand was that his hands were clean and the findings against his daughter were only allegations. The opposition staged a massive protest in the House this morning while the government body KSIDC is also under investigation.

    The Centre has assigned the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to look into claims of fraud involving Veena Vijayan's company Exalogic and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), which is a major blow to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, SFIO looks into serious company fraud. The allegations will be examined by a team of six people under the direction of additional director Prasad Adelli.

