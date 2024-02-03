Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Old man dies after being hit by pickup van in Kozhikode

    An elderly man died after an overloaded pickup van lost control near Koodaranji Maranchatty in Kozhikode yesterday. The residents reported that this is the second similar incident in the region within the past few months.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    Kozhikode: An elderly man, Moideen (68), died after an overloaded pickup van lost control near Koodaranji Maranchatty in Kozhikode yesterday. Moideen, who was standing on the road near his house, died in the accident. The residents reported that this is the second similar incident in the region within the past few months.

    Several months ago, a man named Mathew tragically lost his life when an overloaded pickup van carrying logs collided with people standing on the roadside. Two individuals accompanying Mathew were seriously injured in the incident. Residents alleged that the small vehicles are often overloaded beyond capacity due to profit-driven motives.

    Furthermore, they criticize authorities for diligently checking cargo vehicles like tippers for rule violations however neglecting to address infractions in smaller vehicles. This lack of enforcement, locals argue, perpetuates a cycle of preventable accidents and loss of life.

    The vehicle that caused the accident yesterday was a pickup van with four tires. It was the same vehicle that caused the accident in Mankayam. It carries more load than the size of the body. This route has a lot of curves and descents and even the slightest carelessness on the part of the driver can lead to loss of control of the vehicle. Locals said that such small vehicles are loaded with the same load as big vehicles only with the aim of excessive profit and the authorities of the motor vehicle department should take a strict stand on this issue. 

    The accident was caused by a vehicle carrying rubber from Kakkadampoyil. Only the driver was in the pickup van. He suffered minor injuries. Moideen's body will be brought home after post-mortem at Kozhikode Medical College and will be buried at Maranchatty Juma Masjid in the afternoon.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 1:33 PM IST
