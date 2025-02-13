Nimisha Priya case: Transferred $40,000 to victim's kin in Yemen for Kerala nurse's release, says Centre

The central government stated that, as per the request of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s family, $40,000 was transferred to the victim’s family through the Ministry of External Affairs’ account.
 

Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 3:08 PM IST

New Delhi: Kerala MP John Brittas raised the issue of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya’s release from the Yemen jail in the Rajya Sabha, to which the Union Minister responded. The Indian government clarified that her release is a matter between the families of Nimisha Priya, who has been awarded death sentence and the victim.

In response to John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for External Affairs stated that, as per the request of Nimisha Priya’s family, $40,000 was transferred to the victim’s family through the Ministry of External Affairs’ account. Discussions between both families are ongoing regarding further proceedings.

Earlier, Yemen had clarified that its President had not yet approved Nimisha Priya’s execution. The Yemeni Embassy in Delhi issued a statement explaining that the death sentence was sanctioned by the Houthi Supreme Council, not the President, countering reports that suggested otherwise.

Yemen embassy clarifies President has not approved Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's death sentence

The Yemeni Embassy has clarified that President Rashad Al-Alimi has not approved Nimisha Priya’s execution. According to their statement, the case is being handled by the Houthi judicial system. The crime took place in northern Yemen, a region controlled by the Houthis, and the prison where Nimisha Priya is held also falls under their jurisdiction.

The Yemeni government further stated that the death sentence was sanctioned by Mahdi Al-Mashat, the leader of the Houthi Supreme Political Council and the de facto rebel president. Earlier reports had claimed that President Rashad Al-Alimi had approved the execution and that it would be carried out within a month.

Nimisha Priya was arrested in July 2017 and sentenced to death in 2020. All her appeals have been rejected. Reports suggesting that the Yemeni President confirmed the execution surfaced after the second phase of the blood money payment was delayed.

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon'

