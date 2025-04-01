Lifestyle

5 budget friendly honeymoon destinations for this summer

Image credits: Freepik

Goa, India

Tropical beaches, vibrant nightlife, and cozy stays—perfect for couples.

Image credits: Freepik

Bali, Indonesia

Affordable luxury with stunning landscapes and serene beaches.

Image credits: Freepik

Sri Lanka

A blend of scenic tea gardens, sandy coasts, and cultural wonders.

Image credits: Freepik

Thailand

Exotic markets, picturesque islands, and budget-friendly adventures.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Kerala, India

Backwaters, houseboats, and lush greenery for romantic vibes.

Image credits: Freepik

