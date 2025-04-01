5 budget friendly honeymoon destinations for this summer

Lifestyle
Tropical beaches, vibrant nightlife, and cozy stays—perfect for couples.
Affordable luxury with stunning landscapes and serene beaches.
A blend of scenic tea gardens, sandy coasts, and cultural wonders.
Exotic markets, picturesque islands, and budget-friendly adventures.
Backwaters, houseboats, and lush greenery for romantic vibes.
Chicken to Paneer: 6 foods to get protein for optimal daily nutrition
Look Royal on Ram Navami! Choose Salwar Suit Designs from Mrunal
Round Face Looks Plumpy & Cute: Wear Chandbali & Jhumkas Like Preity
Sonam Kapoor's 7 Lipsticks for Oval Face & Fair Skin