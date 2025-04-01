Lifestyle
You've seen models walking on the ramp. They are very beautiful, walking in beautiful clothes. But the smile that wins hearts is missing from their faces.
Except for a few celebs who become showstoppers, even they are not allowed to smile on the ramp. This rule applies to models not only in India but also in other countries.
The same rule applies to male models as well. Models have to show the same expression throughout the ramp walk.
This is written about in the book 'Never Skinny Enough: the Diary of a Top Model'. International ex-supermodel Victoire Macon Dauxerre has revealed the reason behind not smiling.
Victoire Macon says that I was warned never to smile. During the ramp walk, models remember their worst moments so that a smile doesn't accidentally appear on their face.
According to this book, if models smile, all the attention of the people will go to their faces. No one's attention will go to the designers' clothes.
Models are warned not to smile so that people's focus remains on the designers' clothes during the ramp walk. In many places, their faces are even covered.
