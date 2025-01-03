Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon'

Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse imprisoned in Yemen since 2017 and facing death sentence, may be pardoned after Iran offered to intervene on humanitarian grounds, renewing hope for her release.

New Delhi: There are signs of hope regarding the potential release of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been imprisoned in Yemen since 2017 for the murder of Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mahdi. Social worker Samuel Jerome, who is coordinating efforts in Yemen, reported positive developments but emphasized the urgent need for intervention, as mediation talks have yet to begin. The family of the deceased has refused to accept blood money or reach a settlement, which led to the Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi authorizing Nimisha Priya’s execution. The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council and the Indian embassy are working together to negotiate with Mahdi's family and the area's tribal chief.

However, there is renewed optimism after Iran offered to intervene on humanitarian grounds. During the visit of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister to India, a senior Iranian foreign affairs official expressed Iran's willingness to assist in Nimisha Priya’s release on humanitarian grounds, citing the strong diplomatic ties between Yemen and Iran. Iran has proposed initiating discussions with the Yemeni government, and Kerala authorities are hopeful that these issues will be addressed in the upcoming foreign ministers' meeting today.

In a positive development, government sources suggest that even if the Yemeni President approves the execution sentence, the family of Talal Abdu Mahdi still holds the right to pardon Nimisha Priya by accepting blood money. Meanwhile, Nimisha Priya's mother, Premakumari, remains in Yemen and has appealed to both the central and Kerala governments to join forces in securing her daughter's release.

Interestingly, Iran's offer coincides with upcoming foreign office consultations between India and Iran, where Tehran is expected to push for revitalizing trade ties, including oil supplies. Iran has noted the disparity in India's approach to importing energy from Russia despite international sanctions, while refraining from doing so with Iran.

The Iranian official also touched on regional issues, criticizing Israel's military actions in Gaza and emphasizing the need for an independent Palestinian state. Additionally, Iran expressed interest in strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation with India, particularly in light of recent developments in Syria.

Hope of last-minute pardon

Nimisha Priya's husband, Tomy Thomas, is clinging to the hope of a last-minute pardon after Yemen President gave his assent to the verdict.



"We haven't slept since the presidential order. We continue to pray. We are told the death sentence will be executed within a month of the president's sanction...Can't imagine life without her (Nimisha)," said Tomy Thomas, who is an auto-rickshaw driver in Idukki.

Tomy described Nimisha as "gentle, warm, and incapable of harming anyone." However, Mahdi allegedly tortured Nimisha, seized her passport, and threatened her physically, leading to his murder. Nimisha was convicted and sentenced to death in 2018, with an appeals court upholding the verdict.

Nimisha's story began in 2012 when she moved to Yemen with her husband, Tomy. She started a clinic in Sana'a, investing her and Tomy's savings. However, after Mahdi's murder, Nimisha was arrested, and her clinic was shut down. Tomy has been working extra hours to pay for their daughter's education in a boarding school.

Despite being on death row, Nimisha has earned the affection of her fellow inmates and prison officials, who celebrated her birthday with her. Her family remains hopeful that she will be pardoned and reunited with them soon.

