H-1B visa selection for FY 2026 completed: Here's how to check status and file your petition

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially completed the selection process for the fiscal year (FY) 2026 H-1B visa cap, with enough registrations received to meet the required quota. Individuals who have been selected can now move forward with filing their H-1B cap-subject petitions, as confirmed on the USCIS website.

How to check H-1B selection status:

Prospective applicants who submitted electronic registrations can verify their selection status by logging into their USCIS online accounts. Selected beneficiaries have been notified, and their accounts will reflect the updated registration status. Additional details on the process are available on the H-1B Electronic Registration Process page on the USCIS website.

Next steps for selected applicants:

Petitioners with selected beneficiaries can start filing their H-1B cap-subject petitions from April 1, 2025. This includes applicants eligible under the advanced degree exemption (master’s cap). However, only those with valid registrations are permitted to proceed.

To ensure smooth processing, applicants must:

File their H-1B cap-subject petition at the correct location or online at my.uscis.gov.

Submit petitions within the designated filing period, which is at least 90 days.

Include a copy of the selection notice with the petition.

Provide supporting documents, including proof of the beneficiary’s valid passport or travel document used during registration.

Who can apply for an H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa program enables U.S. employers to hire foreign professionals for specialized roles that require advanced knowledge. Eligible applicants must hold at least a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field.

Common H-1B occupations include:

Engineering, Architecture, and Mathematics

Medicine and Social Sciences

Education and Business Management

Accounting, Law, and Theology

The Arts and Other Specialized Professions

Final steps before approval:

It is important to note that selection in the H-1B registration process does not guarantee approval. Petitioners must submit all required documentation to demonstrate their eligibility for the visa.

