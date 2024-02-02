Kerala: NIT campus closed after clash against suspension of student who protested against Ayodhya event

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In connection with the Prana Pratishtha in Ayodhya, a club called Science and Spirituality, a group of students of NIT campus, prepared the map of India in saffron color on the 22nd of last month. B.Tech student Vysakh Premkumar, protested against this with a placard saying that India is not a kingdom.

    Kozhikode: The NIT campus has been closed after a clash following the suspension of a student who protested against drawing India's map in saffron at the Kozhikode campus.  The registrar has issued a circular stating that the campus will remain closed till February 4. The exams, campus placement, and meeting scheduled have been rescheduled. The students were also instructed not to leave the hostel premises. There were protests inside and outside the campus against the suspension of Vysakh. Following the strike, NIT decided to temporarily withdraw his suspension.

    In connection with the Prana Pratishtha in Ayodhya, a club called Science and Spirituality, a group of students of NIT campus, prepared the map of India in saffron color on the 22nd of last month. B.Tech student Vysakh Premkumar, who protested against this with a placard saying that India is not a kingdom, was suspended for one year.  This action followed tensions on the campus last week between two groups regarding the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

    The student dean took action pointing out that he had committed a disciplinary violation earlier. The decision has now been frozen until the Appellate Authority considers the student's appeal.
     

