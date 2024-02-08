Kerala News LIVE: Kerala CM to hold protest against union govt in Delhi today

10:40 am: Kollam kidnapping case: Charge sheet to be submitted today

The charge sheet will be submitted today in the case of the abduction of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. The investigation was conducted by a team led by Crime Branch DySP MM Josin. The charge sheet will be filed in the Kottarakkara court. There are only three accused in the case.



10:05 am: HC to hear petition seeking release of body of same-sex partner in Kochi

The High Court will consider a petition seeking to release the body of a same-sex partner in Kochi. The petition was filed by Jebin requesting the release of Manu's body from the hospital. The High Court has directed to produce the inquest report and post-mortem report regarding Manu's death today.



9:41 am: Centre's Bharat Rice sale begins in Thrissur

The central government's subsidised Bharat Rice sale began in the Thrissur district on Wednesday. The price of the rice for 1 kg is Rs 29. In Thrissur, 150 sacks of "Ponni" rice have been sold thus far. The rice was given via NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India) shops in the state. By next week, the NCCF officials said, the government plans to have "Bharat rice" available throughout the state. Loads of trucks and vans transport the rice sacks from godowns to different parts of the state.

9:23 am: Impersonation attempt thwarted during PSC exam in Thiruvananthapuram; investigation started

Thiruvananthapuram: During Wednesday's PSC exam at Poojappura Chinnamma Memorial Girls School, an attempt at impersonation was foiled. During the biometric verification process, the fraud allegedly fled the examination hall. The incident occurred during the early morning university LGS exam. The investigation has been intensified to find the accused under the leadership of Poojappura SHO.



9:00 am: Police register case over suicide of old man in PF office in Delhi

The police have registered a case over the suicide of an old man after consuming poison at the Kochi PF office last day. A case has been registered as an unnatural death by the Kochi North Police in the death of Sivaraman, a native of Thrissur Perampra. The police informed that they will consider adding more departments as soon as they get the information.

8:40 am: Malayalam art associate director collapses while shooting; seeks financial aid for treatment

Sajeev, an art associate director in the film industry and his wife Rama, are seeking medical help due to serious illness. Both of them are unable to continue their lives as Sajeev has TB in the brain and his wife has been diagnosed with cancer.

Sajeev, a native of Payyannur has worked in many Malayalam films including Ennu Ninte Moideen, How Old Are You, Maheshinte prathikaram, Take Off, and many more. The couple has been living in a rented house in Thiruvananthapuram for many years. Upon examination, the disease was confirmed, leading to numerous surgeries, and later became bedridden.

8:18 am: 'Foreign university not recommended by higher education, says Dr Rajan Guru

Dr. Rajan Gurukal, Kerala State Higher Education Council Vice Chairman, said that the higher education council did not recommend foreign universities in the budget. Rajan Gurukal told Asianet News that the higher education minister was not aware of organizing the conclave for policy formulation.

8:07 am: Kerala to hold protest under the leadership of CM Pinarayi Vijayan against union govt in Delhi

A protest dharna will be conducted under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the central government's neglect in Delhi today. Apart from the Chief Minister, ministers, LDF MLAs and MPs will also participate in the protest dharna. The Chief Minister and leaders will come to Jantar Mantar in a march from Kerala House around 10:30 in the morning. The protest will end at 1 pm.