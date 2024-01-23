Kerala News LIVE: Ranjith Sreenivasan Murder Case: Accused taken to Alappuzha Medical College

11:47 am: Ranjith Sreenivasan Murder Case: Accused taken to Alappuzha Medical College for medical check

The police have taken the accused in the Ranjith Sreenivasam murder case for medical examination in Alappuzha Medical College. The accused were brought to the Medical College Hospital with heavy police presence. The action is as per the court order. A mental test is conducted before sentencing the accused.



11:00 am: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state

Even as the fiscal year was coming to an end, the state government failed to carry out several initiatives. The state's financial difficulties have caused many initiatives to come to a complete halt. Taking into account the existing circumstances, completion of the projects announced in the previous budget will require an expenditure of Rs 19,000 crore

10:28 am: Timber mill catches fire in Palakkad

A timber mill caught fire in Palakkad this morning. The building and two trucks parked near the mill were destroyed in the accident.

9:27 am: Health department provides services to over 2 lakh pilgrimage in Sabarimala this year

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said that 2,43,413 people were provided health services in Sabarimala during Mandala Masam. Out of these, around 7,278 people required observation or inpatient treatment. The minister informed that 231 people came with chest pain, 13,161 people with heart problems, 81,715 people with respiratory problems, 295 people who were injured in road accidents, and 18 people who were bitten by snakes were mainly treated

8:42 am: Police file case against children who abandoned mother in Idukki

The police registered a case against the children of Annakutty, who was isolated after her children abandoned her and later died while undergoing treatment. A case was filed against the two daughters under the protection and welfare of parents and senior citizens sections. Annakutty Mathew, who lived in a rented house in Kumali Attapallam, died while undergoing treatment at the medical college.

8:21 am: Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organize competition for residents of Kerala; Check

Kerala Tourism is teaming up with the Kerala Souvenir Network Project to create special keepsakes for tourists exploring the region. As a part of this, the Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network is organizing a competition to encourage the development of unique souvenirs that showcase the beauty and culture of Kerala.

8:06 am: Ernakulam Maharajas College to open soon; student organizations meeting today

A meeting of various student organizations will be held today ahead of the opening of Maharaja's College, which was closed due to student conflict. The meeting will be held at 10:30 in the morning. The meeting also decided to implement restrictions such as leaving the campus after 6 pm, making ID cards mandatory, and increasing the number of security personnel. The college and hostel were closed indefinitely following the student riots on Wednesday night