Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Ranjith Sreenivasan Murder Case: Accused taken to Alappuzha Medical College

    Kerala News LIVE: Ranjith Sreenivasan Murder Case: Accused taken to Alappuzha Medical College

    Kerala news live 23 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 8:08 AM IST

    11:47 am: Ranjith Sreenivasan Murder Case: Accused taken to Alappuzha Medical College for medical check

    The police have taken the accused in the Ranjith Sreenivasam murder case for medical examination in Alappuzha Medical College. The accused were brought to the Medical College Hospital with heavy police presence. The action is as per the court order. A mental test is conducted before sentencing the accused. 
     

    11:00 am: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state

    Even as the fiscal year was coming to an end, the state government failed to carry out several initiatives. The state's financial difficulties have caused many initiatives to come to a complete halt. Taking into account the existing circumstances, completion of the projects announced in the previous budget will require an expenditure of Rs 19,000 crore

    Read more:Kerala: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state

    10:28 am: Timber mill catches fire in Palakkad

    A timber mill caught fire in Palakkad this morning. The building and two trucks parked near the mill were destroyed in the accident.

    9:27 am:  Health department provides services to over 2 lakh pilgrimage in Sabarimala this year

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said that 2,43,413 people were provided health services in Sabarimala during Mandala Masam. Out of these, around 7,278 people required observation or inpatient treatment. The minister informed that 231 people came with chest pain, 13,161 people with heart problems, 81,715 people with respiratory problems, 295 people who were injured in road accidents, and 18 people who were bitten by snakes were mainly treated

    8:42 am: Police file case against children who abandoned mother in Idukki

     The police registered a case against the children of Annakutty, who was isolated after her children abandoned her and later died while undergoing treatment. A case was filed against the two daughters under the protection and welfare of parents and senior citizens sections. Annakutty Mathew, who lived in a rented house in Kumali Attapallam, died while undergoing treatment at the medical college.

    8:21 am: Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organize competition for residents of Kerala; Check

    Kerala Tourism is teaming up with the Kerala Souvenir Network Project to create special keepsakes for tourists exploring the region. As a part of this, the Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network is organizing a competition to encourage the development of unique souvenirs that showcase the beauty and culture of Kerala.

    8:06 am: Ernakulam Maharajas College to open soon; student organizations meeting today

     A meeting of various student organizations will be held today ahead of the opening of Maharaja's College, which was closed due to student conflict. The meeting will be held at 10:30 in the morning. The meeting also decided to implement restrictions such as leaving the campus after 6 pm, making ID cards mandatory, and increasing the number of security personnel. The college and hostel were closed indefinitely following the student riots on Wednesday night

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express? rkn

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express?

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-399 January 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-399 January 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state anr

    Kerala: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year Rkn

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results tomorrow; Check full details anr

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results tomorrow; Check full details

    Recent Stories

    Ram mandir: Ayodhya's Ram Lalla dons 1.7kg crown, 750gm waist band AJR

    Ram mandir: Ayodhya's Ram Lalla dons 1.7kg crown, 750gm waist band

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share BTS wrap-up video, Ranveer Singh joins celebration RKK

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share BTS wrap-up video, Ranveer Singh joins celebration

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express? rkn

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express?

    Tanzania 7 reasons why this African country is Honeymooner's paradise ATG

    Tanzania: 7 reasons why this African country is Honeymooner's paradise

    Mehrangarh Fort to Jaswant Thada: 7 must-visit places in Jodhpur ATG

    Mehrangarh Fort to Jaswant Thada: 7 must-visit places in Jodhpur

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon