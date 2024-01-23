Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state

    The state's financial difficulties have caused many initiatives to come to a complete halt. Taking into account the existing circumstances, completion of the projects announced in the previous budget will require an expenditure of Rs 19,000 crore.

    Kerala: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the fiscal year was coming to an end, the state government failed to carry out several initiatives. The state's financial difficulties have caused many initiatives to come to a complete halt. Taking into account the existing circumstances, completion of the projects announced in the previous budget will require an expenditure of Rs 19,000 crore.

    Being in overdraft even for regular costs like payroll, the government is considering deferring some projects until the following fiscal year. Even everyday costs, like salaries, are challenging these days. For more than a week, the Treasury has been operating in overdraft. The practice of racing to the end of the fiscal year and correcting the project utilisation is not so simple this time, according to many in the finance department.

    According to the latest estimate, only 53.15 percent of the annual plan of Rs 38,629 crore has been prepared. Only one-third of the Rs 7,460 crore allocated to the Local Self-Government Department was utilised.

    In treasuries, there are roughly 18,000 outstanding bills. Under the local department, Life Mission's progress was only 3.76 percent. Merely 24.75 percent of the Rs 973 crore allocated for Kudumbashree's project was utilised. The Home Department, under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, only used 26.30 percent of the funds assigned to the police.

    This time, the implementation of the project is slow in the public works department, which is spending more than the allotted amount. There are 29 schemes in the last budget for roads and bridges. Only 63 percent of the Rs 1073 crore was spent. The exchequer is not in a position to pay even the pending bills with only weeks to go before the end of the financial year. A proposal before the government is to extend the project operations to the next financial year.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year Rkn

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year

    Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organise competition for residents of Kerala; Check rkn

    Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organise competition for residents of Kerala; Check

    Kerala news live 23 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Ernakulam Maharajas College to open soon; student organizations meeting today

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes PM Modi over Ram Mandir inauguration rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes PM Modi over Ram Mandir inauguration

    Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Special poojas, programs held in various temples in Kerala rkn

    Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Special poojas, programs held in various temples in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Namibian Cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park (WATCH) AJR

    Namibian Cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir How much did the Mukesh Ambani and family donate to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust gcw

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How much did the Ambani family donate?

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Video of Chinese soldiers chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' along with Indian troops resurfaces snt

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Video of Chinese soldiers chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' along with Indian troops resurfaces

    cricket IND vs ENG, 1st Test: McCullum reflects on past success at Hyderabad as England gears up for spin challenge osf

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: McCullum reflects on past success at Hyderabad as England gears up for spin challenge

    Nayanthara, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth to unite for Jailer 2? Read rkn

    Nayanthara, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth to unite for Jailer 2? Read

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon