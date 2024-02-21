Kerala News LIVE: Mother, son died after being hit by a train in Palakkad

9:45 am: Over 30 Law College students protest, threaten suicide citing management irregularities in Thodupuzha

The protest of students who threatened to commit suicide at Thodupuzha Cooperative Law College ended at midnight on Wednesday (Feb 21) citing irregularities by the management. The strike was called off with the assurance that an impartial committee would look into the students' grievances. The solution was made after a discussion with the sub-collector. The strike started at 4 pm on Tuesday (Feb 20) and lasted for seven hours. The demands of the students included the resignation of the principal, nullifying the marks awarded to only one child undeservedly and withdrawing the expulsion of the students who protested for this demand and look into the ragging complaints. The management assured that they would do everything except the resignation of the principal.

9:22 am: Supplyco issues gag order, warns media against filming outlets

Sriram Venkitaraman, chairman and managing director of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has issued a circular imposing restriction on media from filming scenes at Supplyco outlets. Additionally, employees are prohibited from engaging with the media without authorization. Venkataraman warned of disciplinary action against officials if the footage is recorded without prior permission. These measures suggest a tightened control of media access and communication protocols within Supplyco.

8:48 am: Final decision regarding CPM candidate for Lok Sabha Elections to be held today

The final decision regarding the CPM candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be taken today. The state committee, which will meet in the afternoon, will also discuss the candidate proposals prepared by the district secretariat.

8:26 am: Man who kills wife by setting ablaze died in Cherthala

A man who killed his wife by setting her on fire died in Cherthala last day. Shyam G. Chandran was accused of killing his wife by pouring petrol and setting her on fire. Shyam also suffered 70 percent burns during the incident and was being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital. Both of his kidneys had stopped working last afternoon and he later died in the night.

8:13 am: Mother, son died after being hit by a train in Palakkad

A mother and son died after being hit by a train in Palakkad. The mother and younger brother of Babu, who got stuck in the Kurumbachi mountain and were later rescued by the rescue mission, died after being hit by a train. Rasheeda (46) and her son Shaji (23), a native of Malampuzha, died. The incident happened around 11 pm last night. The police have concluded that their death was a suicide.