Kerala News LIVE: BREAKING: HC rejects appeal to acquit accused in TP Chandrasekhar murder case

10:30 am: HC rejects appeal to acquit accused in TP Chandrasekhar murder case

Kerala High Court pronounced the verdicts on the appeals in TP Chandrasekhar murder case on Monday. Chandrasekaran, the founder and leader of RMP, was hacked to death on May 4, 2012. The Kozhikode additional sessional court had sentenced 11 accused to life imprisonment and awarded three year jail in 2014.

9:54 am: 3-year-old commits suicide in Alappuzha; Parents allege physical, mental torture by school teachers

A 13-year-old boy ended his life on Sunday (Feb 19) in Kalavur, Alappuzha. The parents of Prajith raised allegations and complaints against the school authorities. According to the family, the boy took a drastic step due to physical and mental torture by some teachers of the Holy Family Visitation Public School Kattoor. However, the authorities have denied all these allegations.

Prajith and his classmate Vijay missed the last class period on Thursday of last week. The school used the microphone to announce after an extended hunt failed to locate them. The children came back soon after.

9:36 am: Accused in High-Rich financial fraud case likely to surrender before ED today

The absconding accused involved in the High Rich financial fraud case in Thrissur are expected to surrender before the investigation team today. Lawyers representing the accused informed the court that they would appear at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the morning. Among those expected to be present are company owner Prathapan and his wife, CEO Sreena. The court, while considering the anticipatory bail petition submitted by the accused, had instructed them to cooperate with the enforcement investigation. It's worth noting that the accused went into hiding during an ED raid at their residence in Thrissur, allegedly obstructing officials before disappearing.

9:04 am: Police take case against SFI-DYFI activists for release of SFI workers from police custody

The Mattannur police registered a case against SFI and DYFI activists in connection with the release of activists from police custody in Kannur. A case has been registered for assaulting the police and obstructing official duties.

8:45 am: Youth dies in bike accident in Thiruvananthapuram

A youth died in a bike accident at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased was identified as AB David. The young man who was with him was admitted to the Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

8:34 am: High-temperature alert issued for 3 districts in Kerala today

A high-temperature alert has been issued for several districts in Kerala, including Kozhikode, Kannur, and Thiruvananthapuram today. Temperatures in these regions are expected to soar three to four degrees Celsius above the normal range. According to meteorological reports, the maximum temperature in Kozhikode could reach as high as 37°C, while in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts, it may climb to 36°C.

8:15 am: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to visit Wayanad today

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will visit the family members of those killed in the wild animal attack in Wayanad today. The governor will visit the houses of Ajeesh from Padamala, Paul from Pakkam, and Prajeesh from Moodakolli. The governor also has a meeting with the bishop of Mananthavady.

7:56 am: 2-year-old child goes missing in Thiruvananthapuram

A 2-year-old girl was kidnapped in Petta, Thiruvananthapuram this morning. The police stated that the daughter of a nomadic couple was missing. The police have started investigations into the incident. The police are examining the CCTV footage. The police informed that the entire city is being checked.