Kerala News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Wayanad to visit families of wildlife attack victims

10.15 AM: Two killed after car loses control in Kasaragod

Two people were killed when their car went out of control and fell into a ditch on the Kasaragod Periya National Highway. The deceased have been identified as C Rajesh (38) and Raghunath (57), natives of Thayannur Chapparapadav. The accident happened at one o'clock this morning while returning after the Theyyam festival in Periya. There were four people in the car. The two others, Rahul and Rajesh were also injured. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangalore.

9.45 AM: Two-wheeler loses control after hitting divider; woman killed in Kollam

A woman died in a two-wheeler accident on the Kallambalam National Highway. Srilakshmi (28) died at Vaigaland in Kallampalam Mullamangalam in Kollam. The accident occurred while returning from the Paripalli temple festival with her husband and children. The incident happened at 11.30 last night. The accident happened when the vehicle went out of control and hit the divider that was temporarily built for the development of the national highway. Srilakshmi's two children, aged one-and-a-half and six years, were also injured in the accident. Srilakshmi was rushed to a private hospital with serious neck injuries but could not be saved. The accident happened in the permanent danger zone.

9.15 am: Parents commit suicide after daughter elopes with boyfriend in Kollam

A couple committed suicide after their daughter eloped with her boyfriend. Unnikrishna Pillai (52) and his wife Bindu (48), a native of Pavumba, died. Both took their lives after taking too many pills. Although admitted to the hospital, Bindu succumbed to death on Friday night and Unnikrishna Pillai this morning.

9.00 AM: Pulpally conflict: Police book over 100 people during hartal

The police registered a case in the clashes during the hartal in Wayanad to protest against the killing of two people in a wild animal attack. The FIR was registered by the Pulpally police. The case is against 100 identifiable people. Sections 283,143,147,149 of the IPC have been imposed. The case is for attacking the forest department vehicle and assaulting the officials.

8.20 AM: Tiger attempts to kill calf in Pulpally

A tiger caught a calf tied up in the stable of Eldos in Ashramkolli, Pulpally of Wayanad district. The tiger had run away when the family heard the sound. The tiger accidentally fell into a cow dung pit, however it escaped into the bushes. Last day, a calf was bitten and killed by a tiger in the neighborhood of this house.

8.10 AM: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Wayanad to visit families of wildlife attack victims

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has arrived in the district and will visit the houses of the deceased victims of the wild jumbo attack. Rahul is coming to Wayanad after taking a short break from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul Gandhi will visit the houses of Ajeesh and Paul who died in the elephant attacks. According to information provided by Congress sources, after staying in the constituency till noon today, he will return to Prayag Raj at 3 pm.