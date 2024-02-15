Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Mission Belur Makhna: Forest team resumes search to capture wild elephant in Wayanad

    Kerala News LIVE: Mission Belur Makhna: Forest team resumes search to capture wild elephant in Wayanad

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 8:10 AM IST

    9:22 am: Police register case against Maruvakku magazine editor for defaming CM Pinarayi Vijayan in social media

    The Kozhikode Kasaba Police registered a case against Ambika, editor of Maruvakku magazine for insulting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on social media. The case is under IPC Section 150 for attempting to disturb public peace and defame it.

    9:05 am: Youth arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy in Kollam

    A youth has been arrested for attempting to sexually assault a minor boy in Kollam. 26-year-old Vineeth, a native of Pozhikara, was arrested. The accused was arrested, produced in Paravur court, and remanded.

    8:41 am: 38 fake Aadhaar cards created by hacking Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram

    Around 38 fake Aadhaar cards were created by hacking the Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram. The police and cyber crime department have started an investigation based on the complaint filed by Akshaya Centre authorities. The incident related to this happened on January 12. The Akshaya Center in Alingal received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as the UID administrator in Delhi. The caller spoke in Hindi and informed the staff that Aadhaar machine verification is required as the machine has enrolled over 1000 Aadhaar accounts so far.

    8:24 am: Temple employee beat up for allegedly lowering volume of musical instruments in Kollam

    A temple employee was beaten up for allegedly lowering the volume of temple instruments in Kollam. Venugopal, an employee of Thevalakkara Devi Temple, was injured in the attack.  It is alleged that the accused is the former secretary of the temple advisory committee. 

    8:07 am: Mission Belur Makhna: Forest team resumes search to capture wild elephant in Wayanad

    The tracking team entered the forest in search of the elephant for the fifth day. The forest department officials informed that the elephant crossed the Tholpetty road and reached the forest area of ​​Alathur-Manivyal-Kalikolli area around 9.30 pm last night. The forest guards have informed the people in this area to be careful at night and have also taken precautions to prevent elephants from reaching the populated areas.


     

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 9:21 AM IST
