Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Operation Belur Makhna: Forest Department to continue search today

    Kerala News LIVE: Operation Belur Makhna: Forest Department to continue search today

    kerala news live 13 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 8:09 AM IST

    9:25 am: Tiger got trapped in a wire fence in Kannur

    A tiger was trapped on the farm of a private person in Panniyamala, Kannur. The tiger was trapped in the wire fence of the farm. The tapping workers saw the tiger stuck in the wire fence this morning. The Forest Department team reached the spot.

    9:01 am: 12-year-old boy went missing from Thiruvananthapuram

    A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from Thiruvananthapuram this morning. Jijo's son Joh went missing in Nalanchira Convent Line. The family said that the child was not seen at home after 6 am. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

    8:48 am: Man arrested for extorting money by morphing photos of girls in Kannur

    The accused in the case of extorting money by morphing the photos of girls has been arrested in Kannur. Mohammad Safwan, a native of Kapakkadav, was arrested. He committed fraud by creating fake Instagram accounts and establishing relationships with girls. 

    8:31 AM: Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials

     A huge collection of firecrackers brought to a warehouse exploded and caught fire on Monday at 10.30 am in Thripunnithura, Ernakulam. The firecrackers brought from Palakkad for a temple festival exploded while being unloaded from the vehicle. The Pothencode police have registered a case against contractors for illegal possession of explosives. The police have earlier arrested 4 people, including temple officials yesterday under non-bailable sections including the Explosives Act.  The explosives were collected from a house rented by the contractor in the name of Akhil.

    8:18 am: Thrippunithura Blast: Families seek compensation for destroyed houses

    The councilors of the Thrippunithura Municipal Corporation have held the Puthikav Temple Committee fully responsible for the Thrippunithura blast. The councilors stated that the temple committee should compensate those whose houses were damaged. 8 houses were destroyed in the blast and 40 houses were damaged. It will cost crores to restore everything. Those who lost their homes are demanding compensation from those responsible for the explosion. 

    8:06 am: Operation Belur Makhna: Forest Department to continue search today

    The mission to nab the Belur Makhna, an elephant who took the life of a man after landing in a residential area, is on its third day today. The preparations have started to drug the wild elephant that is hiding in the Mannundi area. At intervals, the signal of the elephant is received. Accordingly, the tracking team moves toward the elephant.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials rkn

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756 February 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756 February 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Major explosion at firecracker company in Thripunithura; several injured anr

    Kerala: Major explosion at firecracker storage in Thrippunithura; one dead

    60,000 square feet, five floors, room for future CM... Inside Kerala BJP's new office anr

    60,000 square feet, five floors, room for future CM... Inside Kerala BJP's new office

    Kerala: After 46-year wait, Thalassery-Mahe Bypass set to open for traffic anr

    Kerala: After 46-year wait, Thalassery-Mahe Bypass set to open for traffic

    Recent Stories

    Farmers Delhi Chalo march today Check out traffic advisory know which routes to take & avoid gcw

    Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march today: Check out traffic advisory; know which routes to take & avoid

    Crackdown on pending tax payments: BBMP seals down 10,533 properties in Bengaluru vkp

    Crackdown on pending tax payments: BBMP seals down 10,533 properties in Bengaluru

    Viral photo Narayana Murthy enjoys ice-cream with daughter Akshata in Bengaluru at this place gcw

    Viral photo: Narayana Murthy enjoys ice-cream with daughter Akshata in Bengaluru

    Farmers Protests 2.0: From 32 to 50 groups, farmer unity tested, new alliances forged

    Farmers Protests 2.0: From 32 to 50 groups, farmer unity tested, new alliances forged over two years

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials rkn

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon