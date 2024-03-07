Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Sabari K Rice distribution to begin on March 12

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 8:10 AM IST

    8.30 AM: Sabari K Rice distribution to begin on March 12

    The distribution of rice under the K Rice brand by the state government will start from the 12th said Food Minister G R Anil. He said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level distribution on the 12th in Thiruvananthapuram. Sabari K-Rice (Jaya), Sabari K-Rice (Kurua) and Sabari K-Rice (Matta) are available in the market. The minister also informed that Jaya rice will be distributed at the rate of Rs.29 per kg and Matta rice and Kurua rice at the rate of Rs.30 per kg.

    8.10 AM: Former Kerala CM's daughter Padmaja Venugopal to join BJP today

     The daughter of late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, Padmaja Venugopal is reportedly set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, after discussions with the party's national leaders in Delhi. Padmaja, the current General Secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), reportedly feels sidelined by the party leadership, leading to her decision to switch parties.

    Read More: Another huge blow for Congress; Late Congress CM Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal to join BJP today
     

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 8:30 AM IST
