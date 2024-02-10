Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Organisers of Nava Kerala Sadas in Malappuram in debt? Report

    According to the RTI report, the organisers of Nava Kerala Sadas in the Malappuram district are currently in debt. The RTI document states that Rs 1.24 crore was utilised in the six constituencies and there was an income of Rs 98 lakh.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Malappuram: The Nava Kerala Sadas organisers of most assembly constituencies in Malappuram district are reportedly in debt. The RTI document states that Rs 1.24 crore was utilised in the six constituencies and there was an income of Rs 98 lakh. However, the figures for the other ten constituencies of the district are not available.

    Based on the information that is currently accessible, the organising committees of the Nava Kerala Sadas are in debt, even if the authorities are hesitant to provide the numbers about the management of the event. Six of the sixteen constituencies in the Malappuram district had their numbers revealed in the Right to Information document. The Nava Kerala Sadas in the assembly constituencies of Kottakkal, Tirurangadi, Malappuram, Mankada, Tavanur, and Vandoor cost a total of Rs 1.24 crore.

    After spending in the Malappuram constituency alone, there is currently Rs 6,80,512 left, which is deposited into the organising committee's bank account. Over Rs 5 lakh is the organising committee's debt in Tirurangadi and Mankada. At Rs 195, Vandoor has the least amount of debt. Despite estimates of expenditures and receipts, the Kottakal constituency lacks information regarding collected funds.

    The main income of the Nava Kerala Sadas is the contribution from the local self-government bodies and the donations made by the institutions and individuals.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
