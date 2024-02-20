Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala MVD likely to implement new driving test systems from May 1; Reports

    Minister Ganesh Kumar emphasized the need for stricter tests, highlighting concerns that many license holders lack essential driving skills, such as proper parking and consideration for other road users.

    Kerala MVD likely to implement new driving test systems from May 1; Reports rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department is planning to implement the new driving test system from May 1, as per sources related to the matter told to Asianet News Online. Currently, the driving test for light motor vehicles, such as cars and other small vehicles, is conducted using ribbon wires. However, a new method is being implemented where the driving test will be conducted along lines. Previously, passing the road test only required driving in an H shape. However, now, additional skills such as angular parking (sideways parking), parallel parking, navigating through zigzag routes (like an S curve), and driving forward without reversing will also be assessed as part of the test.

    At the same time, there is confusion in preparing the testing centers for driving tests. Currently, the Department of Motor Vehicles has only 10 testing stations. The grounds and surrounding land, including playgrounds and places of worship, are used for the driving test. A meeting of driving school owners was called last day regarding the new reform in the driving test. The driving schools were instructed to set up testing centers; however, some did not agree to the same.

    The current method of taking the driving test in an H shape requires additional facilities, especially for parking, according to driving school owners. They estimate that implementing the new requirements, such as angular parking and parallel parking, will cost up to five lakh rupees per facility. Currently, there are 86 driving test centers in the state, with only 10 of them owned by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Public spaces are utilized for the remaining centers, making it challenging to establish a permanent system. Owners argue that they will need to find new locations to accommodate the updated testing requirements.

    The decision to tighten driving license tests in Kerala follows recent statements by Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, who expressed his intention to reduce the number of driving licenses issued in the state. Minister Kumar emphasized the need for stricter tests, highlighting concerns that many license holders lack essential driving skills, such as proper parking and consideration for other road users. He stressed the importance of ensuring that drivers demonstrate responsible behavior on the roads. Additionally, Minister Kumar clarified that the state's motor vehicle department aims to prioritize road safety over-achieving high numbers of license issuances, indicating a shift towards issuing licenses only after rigorous testing.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre wants us to withdraw Supreme Court plea seeking access to funds: Kerala FM Balagopal anr

    Centre wants us to withdraw Supreme Court plea seeking access to funds: Kerala FM Balagopal

    Kerala: Forest Association holds protest demanding security for forest guards amid human-animal conflict rkn

    Kerala: Forest Association holds protest demanding security for forest guards amid human-animal conflict

    Kerala: Railways to operate special trains for Attukal Pongala ernakulam thiruvananthapuram nagercoil; Check details anr

    Kerala: Railways to operate special trains for Attukal Pongala; Check details

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-403 February 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-403 February 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: UAE Health Ministry honours KIMSHEALTH in Thiruvananthapuram for excellence in organ transplantation RKN

    Kerala: UAE Health Ministry honours KIMSHEALTH in Thiruvananthapuram for excellence in organ transplantation

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video: Virat Kohli fan takes epic journey on foot from Lucknow to Mumbai in quest to meet cricket idol snt

    Viral Video: Virat Kohli fan takes epic journey on foot from Lucknow to Mumbai in quest to meet cricket idol

    cricket Nasser Hussain slams Ben Duckett over 'credit' remarks on Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting osf

    Nasser Hussain slams Ben Duckett over 'credit' remarks on Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting

    How a Bengaluru CEO lost Rs 2.3 crore falling prey to scamsters in drug courier scam vkp

    How a Bengaluru CEO lost Rs 2.3 crore falling prey to scamsters in drug courier scam

    Pathaan 2 CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan to start filming at end of 2024 RBA

    Pathaan 2 CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan to start filming at end of 2024

    Raj Bhavan in Kolkata opens 'Peace Home' to shelter Sandeshkhali incident victims AJR

    Raj Bhavan in Kolkata opens 'Peace Home' to shelter Sandeshkhali incident victims

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon