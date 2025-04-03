Kerala: 'MPs ignored Munambam's pain; people will respond in elections,' says Catholic Congress over Waqf Bill

Read Full Article

Kannur: Catholic Congress Global Director Fr. Philip Kaviyil has criticized Members of Parliament (MPs) for failing to acknowledge the suffering of the people of Munambam, stating that their actions will have political consequences in the next election. He remarked that the MPs' protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill have deeply wounded the sentiments of the people in Munambam and that the impact of their stance will not be forgotten.

"For the people of Munambam, this bill represents a ray of hope. Many have been troubled by the claims of the Waqf Board, including both Christians and Muslims. The MPs from Kerala could have abstained from voting against the bill," Fr. Philip Kaviyil stated. He emphasized that public representatives should focus on addressing citizens' concerns rather than prioritizing political survival.

At the same time, Fr. Kaviyil clarified that the Church has not taken a pro-BJP stance. "We stand with those who are suffering. With the passing of this bill, the struggle of the people in Munambam has found a resolution," he added.

The Syro-Malabar Church has also welcomed the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, stating that it brings relief to the people of Munambam. However, Church spokesperson Fr. Antony Vadakkekara emphasized that their stance should not be interpreted as direct support for any political party. He clarified that the Church has no opposition to the concept of Waqf property or the Muslim community.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Munambam, Fr. Vadakkekara stated, “The existing Waqf law was against the principles of the Indian Constitution, and the government has fulfilled its responsibility by addressing this issue. All representatives from Kerala stood with the people of Munambam in this matter, and the government has taken a firm stance accordingly.”

