Kerala: 'Relief to people of Munambam...' Syro Malabar Church welcomes Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Kochi: The Syro-Malabar Church has welcomed the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, stating that it brings relief to the people of Munambam. However, Church spokesperson Fr. Antony Vadakkekara emphasized that their stance should not be interpreted as direct support for any political party. He clarified that the Church has no opposition to the concept of Waqf property or the Muslim community.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Munambam, Fr. Vadakkekara stated, “The existing Waqf law was against the principles of the Indian Constitution, and the government has fulfilled its responsibility by addressing this issue. All representatives from Kerala stood with the people of Munambam in this matter, and the government has taken a firm stance accordingly.”

Lok Sabha passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill after marathon 12-hour heated debate with 288 votes

He reiterated that the Church only opposes laws that contradict the Indian Constitution, not the practice of Waqf or the rights of the Muslim community.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 on Thursday (April 3) after a marathon and heated debate during which members of INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it will bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards. The bill was passed after amendments made by the opposition members were negative. The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Waqf Amendment Bill will not be implemented retrospectively, misconceptions being spread: Amit Shah

