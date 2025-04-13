IPL 2025: LSG batter Nicholas Pooran opens up on his strokeplay after win against GT

Read Full Article

Following his explosive inning against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) left-hand batter Nicholas Pooran shared thoughts on his hitting abilities in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

Gill-led GT's four-match win streak came to an end as explosive knocks from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran helped LSG secure their fourth win of the tournament at Ekana Stadium on Saturday.

Pooran slammed 61 runs off just 34 balls, which was laced with seven maximums and one boundary in his innings which came at a staggering strike rate of 179.41.

Nicholas Pooran on his hitting prowess

Speaking on his hitting ability at the post-match presentation, the 29-year-old player said, "It is not so much about the hat but about winning the game. The wicket today was absolutely beautiful to bat on. There was not much talk. As a group, we knew we had depth, and we were batting well, so we tried to continue as much as possible. What was good was the partnership, and Aiden continued on. Unfortunately, Mitch did not play today, and Rishabh came out to open. (on his hitting) I surprise myself sometimes, get the ball close to the middle of the bat, and adjust my bat-swing."

"If I tell you everything, then they will figure me out eventually. It's about understanding who to take down and sometimes leaving the ego away. It is not about hitting sixes for me, it is how I go about my innings. When getting the opportunity to bat at number 3, you need to make the play at times and consolidate at times. (on taking down Sai Kishore) I had to be brave and take my matchup on. Today I was lucky, it was the big side and I can hit it in the air and get out too, it was my matchup and today was one of the days when it came off," the southpaw added.

LSG defeated GT to earn 4th win of the season

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and elected to field first. A 120-run partnership between Gill (60 in 38 balls, with six fours and a six) and Sudharsan (56 in 37 balls, with seven fours and a six) got GT off to a fine start. However, after losing both openers, GT could not really recover and made 180/6 in their 20 overs, after losing Washington Sundar (2), Jos Buttler (16), Sherfane Rutherford (22) and Rahul Tewatia (0) quickly.

Shardul Thakur (2/34) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/36) were the top bowlers for LSG while Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan also got a wicket.

During the run-chase, LSG started off really well with a 65-run stand between Markram and skipper Rishabh Pant (21 in 18 balls, with four boundaries). Another brilliant half-century stand followed between Markram (58 in 31 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Nicholas Pooran (61 in 34 balls, with a four and seven sixes). Finishing touches from Ayush Badoni (28* in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took LSG to a win with three balls and seven wickets left.

LSG is at the third spot in the points table with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. GT has the same win-loss record and sits at number two.

