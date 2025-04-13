Who is Pragya Saboo? Know lifestyle Isha Ambani's sister-in-law

Read Full Gallery

Pragya Saboo: Isha Ambani is often in the headlines. She makes everyone crazy with her style. But did you know that her sister-in-law is also quite stylish? However, she prefers to do her work away from the limelight. Let's know about her

Pragya Saboo lifestyle: Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal is a big businessman. His cousin Aditya Shah is also a businessman. Pragya Saboo is his wife. In this relationship, she is Isha Ambani's sister-in-law. Although Pragya does not live in the limelight like Isha. But if you know her profile, you will be surprised.

Pragya married Aditya Shah in the year 2020. In which Isha Ambani participated enthusiastically. She performed all the rituals of Jethani.

Who is Pragya Saboo? Pragya Saboo is also a businesswoman. She is a fashion designer, Zumba instructor and health startup co-founder. She was born in Kolkata. Isha's sister-in-law has studied fashion from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi. Apart from this, she has studied BSc in Industrial and System Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, USA.

Pragya has worked on many posts Aditya's wife has worked in product management roles in renowned companies like Oscar Health and Asana. Currently she is the co-founder of Aara Health. This startup is working to promote health awareness among youth in India.

Connection with Big B too? Another special thing related to Pragya's brand Aara Health is that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is also associated with it. Pictures of both of them together have also gone viral on social media. Due to being away from the limelight, she does not have many pictures on social media.

Passion for fitness and dance Pragya is not only a professional but also a certified Bollywood Zumba instructor. She inspires people for fitness through dance. Apart from this, she has also been a TEDx speaker, where she has spoken on cultural and social issues.

