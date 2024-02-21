Kerala: Man who set wife ablaze succumbs to injuries in Cherthala

The incident related to this happened on Monday (Feb 19). Arathi was going to work on Monday morning on her scooter. Shyam stopped his bike in front of Arathi's scooter, poured petrol on her head, and set her on fire.

Alappuzha: A man who killed his wife by setting her on fire died in Cherthala last day. Shyam G. Chandran was accused of killing his wife by pouring petrol and setting her on fire. Shyam also suffered 70 percent burns during the incident and was being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital. Both of his kidneys had stopped working last afternoon and he later died in the night.

The magistrate took the statement of the husband after reaching the hospital on Tuesday( Feb 20). Shyam stated that he was not allowed to see her daughter and Arathi has filed a false case stating that he had threatened her.

The incident related to this happened on Monday (Feb 19). Arathi was going to work on Monday morning on her scooter. Shyam stopped his bike in front of Arathi's scooter, poured petrol on her head, and set her on fire. Arathi ran for her life and found refuge in a nearby house. The homeowner put out the fire by pouring water on her. Initially, she was taken to Cherthala Taluk Hospital first, however, due to her critical condition, she was moved to Alappuzha Medical College. Arathi's family alleged that he had threatened to kill her several times. The police also stated that Shyam used to harass her by coming to her office. Both of them have two children.