Kerala: Man files missing complaint of five members of his family in Kozhikode

A man filed a missing complaint of five members of his family in Kozhikode. A man named Madhushetty approached the police with the complaint that five members of the family, including his wife and two children, were missing

Kozhikode: A man filed a missing complaint of five members of his family in Kozhikode. A man named Madhushetty approached the police with the complaint that five members of the family, including his wife and two children, were missing. His wife Swapna, children Poojashree (13) and Kavyashree (12), and Swapna's sister's children Bharti (18) and Tej (17) have been missing since January 20. Madhushetty filed the complaint on January 24.

Madhushetty and his family have been living in Kooravhund for over 10 years. Madhu also did other work including climbing coconuts and selling lottery tickets. Swapna is also working as a housemaid in nearby houses. Their eldest daughter, Pooja Sri, is differently-abled, and their other daughter, Kavyasri, is a fifth-grade student. The family, consisting of five members, called for an autorickshaw driver in the city and traveled to the Kozhikode railway station on the day of the missing.

The autorickshaw driver reported that he sensed the family might have been heading towards Bangalore. The neighbors mentioned occasional quarrels between Madhushetty and Swapna, but were unaware of any significant issues leading to their leaving the house. However, there were indications that he had consumed alcohol the day before they disappeared, leading to a minor argument.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint received, the Koorachund police have intensified the investigation. Their SIM cards are currently not working. The police received the information that they are currently in Karnataka. As part of this, a team of police has been sent to Karnataka.



