    Kerala: Man ends life after disheartened by private bank's foreclosure proceedings of his house in Thrissur

    The family alleged that there was a continuous threat from the bank to leave the home. The family also stated that the money was being repaid on time, however, they faced a setback during the COVID crisis.

    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    Thrissur: A young man committed suicide after being frustrated with the foreclosure process of a private bank in Thrissur. Vishnu (26), son of Vinayan committed suicide. The family had taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh from a private bank 12 years ago to build a home. Vishnu's family said that the bank had asked him to leave the house as he owed Rs 6 lakh.

    The family was about to move to a relative's home this morning. Meanwhile, Vishnu hanged himself in his bedroom. The family alleged that there was a continuous threat from the bank to leave the home. 

    The family also stated that the money was being repaid on time, however, they faced a setback during the COVID crisis. The relatives said that the bank had instructed them to vacate today. The ward member Tony Athanikkal alleged that Vishnu's family is in need and the bank has continuously threatened him to leave the home.

