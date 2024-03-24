Kerala: Man commits suicide at petrol pump in Thrissur; [VIDEO]

A young man committed suicide by pouring petrol at petrol pump in Thrissur. The incident occurred at a petrol pump near Marina Hospital on Saturday( March 23).

Thrissur: A young man who tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol at a petrol pump died in Thrissur. The deceased was identified as Shanavas, a native of Irinjalakuda. The incident occurred at a petrol pump near Marina Hospital on Saturday( March 23).

Shanavas requested petrol in a bottle from the pump, but the staff declined his request. The employees said that when the employee changed to pour petrol on the nearby car, he took the petrol poured it over his head, and set it on fire.

As soon as the fire broke out, the staff extinguished it using the fire extinguisher on the pump, averting a major disaster. He was admitted to the nearby Marina Hospital however was later shifted to a hospital in Thrissur.