    Kerala: Man accused of domestic violence arrested after 19 years in Wayanad

    A man who was accused in the case of suicide of his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old child due to domestic violence was arrested by the police after 19 years. The incident related to the crime took place in 2005.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Mananthavady: A man who was accused in the case of suicide of his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old child due to domestic violence was arrested by the police after 19 years. Biju Sebastian (49) was arrested by Thalappuzha police. The incident related to the crime took place in 2005. Biju's wife committed suicide after poisoning her one-and-a-half-year-old child.

    The police stated that he was released on bail after spending three months in jail in the case and went to Maharashtra. After working in a rubber plantation there for two years, he came to Ulikal to work with his relatives. While working on a farm, the police received information about the suspect. Thalappuzha Station House Officer S. Arunsha, senior civil police officer Vatsakumar, and civil police officers Sanal and Surendran caught the accused.

     

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
