Kerala: Malayalam movies will not be released in theatres from Thursday across state, says FEUOK

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has demanded urgent attention to the issues plaguing theatre owners by threatening to boycott the screening of Malayalam movies. The officials also stated that many of the films are released on OTT after 42 days.

Kochi: The Association of Theatre Owners (FEUOK) has stated that Malayalam movies will be released from Thursday (Feb 22) across Kerala. The officials of the association stated that the Malayalam films in theatres are being released on OTT by the producers in violation of the agreement. The officials also stated that many of the films are released on OTT after 42 days.

The association stated that the producer's theatrical share at the time of release should be reduced from 60 percent to 55 percent. FEUOK said that the officials would not release any film if the decision was not made by Wednesday. This decision has put the release of new films in crisis. The officials stated that the screening of the films will continue in theatres. At the same time, the Film Chamber clarified that it had not been informed that the release would be stopped.