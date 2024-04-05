Kerala: Malappuram reports over 2000 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations

Malappuram: Since the election notification, Malappuram district has recorded 2640 complaints via the cVigil App, allowing the public to report irregularities, including violations of the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections until April 4. The majority of complaints emerged from the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, primarily concerning campaign activities such as road painting and illegal poster placement in public areas. P Baiju, the Nodal Officer for the Model Code of Conduct and C Vigil, stated that all complaints have been addressed satisfactorily.

To file a complaint regarding any violation of the model code of conduct, you can utilize the cVIGIL app, accessible through the Google Play Store. Upon submission of your complaint, action will be initiated, and you can expect to receive a response within 100 minutes. The app allows you to register complaints by capturing photos or videos of the violation. It automatically records the location from which the visual evidence is captured, enabling the concerned authorities to promptly address the issue.

The general public can also lodge complaints regarding violations of the Model Code of Conduct through the control room operating at the Zilla Panchayat Office. They can reach the control room by dialing the toll-free number 1950. Upon receiving a complaint, the district control room forwards it to the respective field unit. Following this, the field unit promptly investigates the complaint and takes necessary action. The investigator then submits a field report to the returning officer through the app for further review and adjudication. If the incident is confirmed to be genuine, the information is escalated to the National Grievances Portal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for additional action.

In the cVIGIL app, after capturing photos and videos, users have a five-minute window to upload them. It's important to note that previously recorded photos and videos cannot be uploaded to the app. Additionally, photos and videos taken within the app cannot be directly saved to the phone's gallery. Furthermore, to prevent repetitive complaints from the same location, there is a system in place that allows a person to file a complaint only after a 15-minute interval.

