Kerala: Malabar Cancer Centre successfully conducts ocular brachytherapy for eye cancer for first time

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George informed that ocular plaque brachytherapy treatment for eye cancer was successfully conducted at Malabar Cancer Centre in Thalassery. It is a cancer treatment method that preserves the sight of the eye. The therapy was led by the Department of Ocular Oncology and Radiation Oncology at MCC. Minister Veena George said that this kind of treatment is being done for the first time in Kerala.

After Delhi AIIMS, Delhi Army Hospital and Chandigarh Govt Medical College, MCC has become the fourth government hospital in India to conduct this treatment and congratulated the doctors who led it.

Health Minister Veena George's note:

The Thalassery Malabar Cancer Center has achieved a rare feat in cancer treatment. Ocular plaque brachytherapy treatment for eye cancer has been successfully performed at MCC. It is a cancer treatment method that preserves the sight of the eye. The therapy was led by the Department of Ocular Oncology and Radiation Oncology at MCC. This kind of treatment is being done for the first time in Kerala. Very few hospitals in India offer this treatment.

After Delhi AIIMS, Delhi Army Hospital and Chandigarh Govt Medical College, MCC has become the fourth government hospital in India to conduct this treatment. Congratulations to the entire team at MCC including the Head of Radiation Oncology Dr. Geeta, Dr. Jonita, Dr. Greeshma, Dr. Feroze, Dr. Hridiya, Dr. Shilpa, Dr. Sonali, Staff Nurses Jisha, Manish, Sreejil, who led the treatment. I also congratulate MCC Director Dr Satheesan.