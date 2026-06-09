The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the Sthree Sakthi SS-523 draw on June 9 in Thiruvananthapuram. This popular weekly lottery features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other rewards. The supervised draw's results will be announced through official channels.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to conduct the highly anticipated Sthree Sakthi SS-523 lottery draw on June 9, with thousands of participants across the state eagerly awaiting the results. The weekly lottery scheme remains one of Kerala's most popular draws, offering players an opportunity to win substantial cash prizes.

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The draw is scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of Kerala Lottery officials. Once the proceedings begin, the winning numbers will be announced and published through official channels for ticket holders to verify their results.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery features a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the most attractive weekly lottery schemes in the state. In addition to the jackpot prize, participants also have the chance to win several other rewards across multiple prize categories, including second, third and consolation prizes.

Lottery enthusiasts from across Kerala closely follow the weekly draw, hoping their ticket numbers match the winning combinations. The Kerala State Lottery Department advises participants to verify results only through official notifications and authorised publications after the draw concludes.

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Ticket holders are also encouraged to retain their lottery tickets safely until the official results are released. Winners of major prizes are generally required to present the original ticket and valid identification documents while claiming rewards through designated lottery offices and authorised institutions.

As excitement builds ahead of the announcement, participants are keeping a close watch on live updates and official result publications. The Kerala lottery system continues to enjoy widespread popularity due to its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure.

Once the Sthree Sakthi SS-523 results are declared, ticket holders can check the winning numbers, prize categories and claim procedures through the Kerala Lottery Department's official channels. Until then, participants can only wait for the draw to conclude and the official results to be released.

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