The Karunya KR-758 lottery draw, conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, is scheduled for June 20. Thousands of participants eagerly await the results of this popular weekly lottery. The prize structure includes a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and other rewards.

Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the results of the Karunya KR-758 lottery draw scheduled for June 20. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the weekly Karunya lottery is among the state's most popular lottery schemes, attracting participants with its lucrative prize structure and transparent draw process.

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The official draw is expected to take place at the designated venue under the supervision of lottery department officials. Once announced, the winning numbers will be published through official channels, allowing ticket holders to verify their entries and determine whether they have won a prize.

The Karunya lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the most sought-after weekly lottery draws in Kerala. Apart from the first prize, participants also have a chance to win several other rewards, including a second prize worth Rs 25 lakh and a third prize worth Rs 10 lakh. Numerous lower-tier prizes and consolation rewards are also part of the prize structure, giving ticket holders multiple opportunities to secure winnings.

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Participants are advised to rely only on official results released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Lottery authorities routinely caution the public against depending on unofficial sources or social media posts for winning numbers until the draw is completed and verified.

Once the results are declared, winners must carefully preserve their original tickets. Prize claims require verification, and winners may need to submit identity documents, bank details and other paperwork depending on the prize amount. Claims are processed according to the rules laid down by the lottery department.

The Kerala State Lotteries system continues to enjoy strong public participation due to its long-standing reputation and government-backed structure. Every week, thousands of players purchase tickets in the hope of securing life-changing prize money.

As anticipation builds around the Karunya KR-758 draw, ticket holders are waiting for the official announcement of the winning numbers and prize distribution details. The results are expected to generate significant interest across the state once they are released.

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