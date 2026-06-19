In Aluva, Kerala, a 2.5-year-old boy walked out of his preschool through an open gate and onto a busy road. A mini-lorry driver spotted the child, stopped his vehicle, and moved him to safety, preventing a potential tragedy. School staff were reportedly unaware the boy was missing.

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy narrowly escaped a serious accident after walking out of his preschool and onto a busy road in Kerala's Aluva. The dramatic incident, captured on CCTV, has raised concerns about child safety and supervision at educational institutions.

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The incident occurred in Edayappuram, Aluva, where the toddler reportedly left the preschool premises through a gate that had been left open. Despite the school being enclosed by a compound wall, the child managed to make his way onto a busy roadway and reached the middle of the street unnoticed.

Fortunately, the driver of a passing mini-lorry spotted the child in time and immediately brought the vehicle to a halt. The driver then moved the boy to safety, preventing what could have been a tragic accident.

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What has shocked many is that the preschool staff were reportedly unaware that the child had left the premises. When questioned, school authorities said the gate had been left open due to ongoing painting work at the institution.

The incident comes just days after another child rescue in Kerala captured public attention. In Malappuram's Kondotty, a baby was saved by a bus crew after crawling onto the middle of a busy road. CCTV footage from the incident showed the infant sitting on the roadway before a bus driver stopped the vehicle and the conductor rushed out to rescue the child.

That incident took place in Valiyaparamba on the Kondotty-Pulickal road. According to reports, the baby had crawled out of a nearby house and onto the road before being spotted and rescued.

Both incidents have sparked renewed discussions about child safety, parental vigilance and the responsibility of institutions caring for young children.

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