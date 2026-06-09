The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-523 draw results on June 9. Conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw offered a grand prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, along with numerous other rewards.

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the much-awaited results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-523 draw on June 9, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. The weekly lottery scheme, known for its attractive prize structure, offered a grand first prize of Rs 1 crore along with multiple rewards across various categories.

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The draw was conducted under the supervision of Kerala Lottery officials at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. As soon as the winning numbers were declared, hopeful ticket holders began checking their tickets to see whether luck had smiled on them in one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery draws.

The highlight of the draw was the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore, awarded to the holder of the winning ticket SU 75081 announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Apart from the jackpot winner, participants also competed for several other prizes, including a second prize worth Rs 30 lakh and a third prize worth Rs 5 lakh, along with numerous lower-tier rewards.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-523 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-523 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

SU 75081

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

All other series ending with 75081

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

SX 578598

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

SZ 859429

4th Prize – Rs 5000

0833, 0886, 0954, 1652, 2839, 3598, 5685, 5884, 6450, 6760, 6914, 7312, 7581, 7588, 8648, 9240, 9626, 9703, 9895.

5th Prize – Rs 2000

1406, 1773, 3786, 5325, 8038, 9915

6th Prize – Rs 1000

0234, 0437, 0848, 1196, 1199, 1591, 1594, 2092, 2107, 2411, 2475, 3437, 4138, 4310, 4960, 5895, 6294, 6987, 7220, 7393, 7514, 7705, 8169, 8349, 9079

7th Prize – Rs 500

0376, 0392, 0614, 0664, 0794, 0956, 1111, 1212, 1585, 1624, 1691, 1897, 1978, 2079, 2311, 2336, 2340, 2615, 2748, 2885, 3108, 3208, 3243, 3273, 3328, 3562, 3833, 3880, 4287, 4768, 4951, 4972, 5208, 5273, 5440, 5463, 5553, 5606, 5708, 5815, 5843, 6257, 6497, 6584, 6765, 6776, 6922, 6978, 7006, 7055, 7074, 7094, 7253, 7260, 7278, 7628, 7639, 7893, 7920, 8042, 8161, 8164, 8183, 8373, 8417, 8542, 8616, 8666, 8774, 8788, 9252, 9375, 9491, 9754, 9868, 9944

8th Prize – Rs 200

0019, 0023, 0110, 0262, 0276, 0325, 0580, 0662, 0728, 1028, 1171, 1303, 1609, 1665, 1778, 1804, 1819, 1955, 1958, 2182, 2343, 2523, 2802, 2958, 3098, 3302, 3478, 3511, 3794, 3905, 3930, 3963, 3978, 4030, 4048, 4221, 4283, 4329, 4346, 4585, 4605, 4847, 4895, 4964, 5058, 5069, 5395, 5530, 5610, 5743, 5859, 6001, 6066, 6360, 6660, 6742, 6774, 6825, 6894, 6975, 7004, 7068, 7159, 7229, 7257, 7297, 7313, 7361, 7394, 7525, 7763, 7895, 7991, 8009, 8160, 8197, 8397, 8411, 8585, 8711, 8897, 9003, 9307, 9360, 9420, 9453, 9634, 9693, 9778, 9805.

9th Prize – Rs 100

5575, 5409, 3514, 2252, 6071, 6653, 2499, 7164, 7783, 1335, 7338, 0243, 8579, 5459, 5104, 8547, 8227, 3573, 1501, 0560, 4524, 1916, 1309, 6155, 9642, 4784, 8321, 6950, 5555, 4210, 6988, 3704, 0010, 9248, 5308, 3894, 3153, 4914, 8643, 0555, 6110, 7855, 1606, 1411, 4322, 5138, 2323, 1478, 6919, 0224, 6353, 4456, 8013, 9133, 2547, 5305, 4019, 8758, 8127, 3865, 0103, 1875, 0805, 8258, 0665, 4979, 1663, 7413, 3545, 0618, 6094, 7847, 1046, 0400, 8883, 1634, 9053, 9057, 4851, 5225, 0584, 5121, 0043, 4415, 4594, 4143, 0198, 7230, 6791, 2339, 2639, 5667, 5471, 8016, 2554, 4902, 7852, 8950, 8398, 5299, 7996, 9270, 4748, 9858, 9559, 5758, 7597, 5268, 1950, 9700, 1087, 0942, 5950, 9023, 9488, 6439, 7993, 2459, 9436, 9013.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery continues to attract significant public interest due to its consistent prize pool and transparent draw process. Every week, thousands of people across Kerala purchase tickets in the hope of securing life-changing winnings. The lottery remains one of the state's most followed government-run schemes.

Following the announcement of results, lottery officials advised participants to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the officially published winning list. Winners must preserve their original tickets and complete the necessary verification procedures before claiming any prize amount.

For higher-value prizes, winners are generally required to submit valid identification documents, bank account details and the original lottery ticket at designated lottery offices. Prize money is subject to applicable tax deductions as per government regulations.

Lottery enthusiasts are encouraged to rely only on official Kerala Lottery publications and authorised sources while checking results to avoid misinformation. Those holding winning tickets should also ensure that claim applications are submitted within the prescribed deadline.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-57 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here