Kerala Lottery Result Today Live: Bhagyathara BT-57 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-57 lottery results on June 8. This popular weekly draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore and various other cash rewards. The government-run lottery system is known for its transparency and significant public participation.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the much-awaited Bhagyathara BT-57 lottery results for June 8, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. The weekly draw, conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore along with several other attractive cash rewards. Kerala's government-run lottery system continues to attract massive participation due to its transparency and substantial prize money.

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Lottery enthusiasts eagerly followed the draw as the winning numbers were released under the supervision of lottery officials. The Bhagyathara series remains one of the most popular weekly lottery schemes in Kerala, known for producing life-changing winners every week.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-57 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-57 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

BE 603224

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

All other series ending with 603224

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

BL 523669

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

BJ 743869

4th Prize – Rs 5000

0107, 0631, 1129, 1164, 1176, 2622, 3020, 3492, 3593, 4958, 6949, 6971, 7272, 7740, 7859, 7975, 8231, 9503, 9683

5th Prize – Rs 2000

0162, 1533, 4340, 5269, 6580, 7227

6th Prize – Rs 1000

0114, 1476, 1718, 2225, 2272, 2487, 2755, 3585, 3685, 3777, 4771, 5459, 6030, 6303, 6393, 6632, 7381, 7691, 7844, 7936, 8271, 9470, 9829, 9913, 9943

7th Prize – Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize – Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100

TBA

How Winners Can Claim Their Prize

Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the officially published result list. Lottery officials recommend preserving the original ticket in good condition and completing the claim process through authorised channels.

Prize winners may be required to submit identification documents and other necessary paperwork while claiming their winnings. Applicable taxes and deductions will be processed according to prevailing government rules.

Kerala Lottery's Continued Popularity

Established in 1967, the Kerala State Lottery Department is India's first government-run lottery programme and remains one of the most successful. The department conducts multiple weekly draws and bumper lotteries throughout the year, generating significant public interest while contributing revenue for various welfare initiatives.

The announcement of the Bhagyathara BT-57 results has once again created excitement among ticket holders, with many checking whether their luck has turned into a major windfall. As participants celebrate the latest winners, attention will soon shift to the next draw, where another set of hopeful players will chase the dream of becoming Kerala's next lottery millionaire.

Note: Verify winning numbers only through official Kerala Lottery result publications before initiating any prize claim process.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-58 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here