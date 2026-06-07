The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Samrudhi SM-58 draw results for June 7, 2026. The first prize of Rs 1 crore was won by ticket number PY 535010. The draw, conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, also featured multiple lower-tier cash rewards, increasing winning opportunities for participants.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-58 lottery draw held on June 7, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala eagerly awaited the outcome of the weekly lottery, which offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore along with several other lucrative rewards.

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The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, following the standard procedures of the Kerala State Lottery Department. As one of the state's most popular weekly lottery schemes, Samrudhi continues to attract a large number of participants hoping to win life-changing cash prizes.

According to the officially released results, the first prize of Rs 1 crore was won by ticket number MR 852787. The lucky ticket holder will take home the draw's biggest reward, subject to applicable taxes and verification procedures.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-626 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

MR 852787

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

All other series ending with 852787

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

MO 478093

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

MP 356724

4th Prize – Rs 5000

0164, 0386, 1916, 2126, 2402, 2583, 3981, 4453, 4648, 4765, 4967, 5119, 5515, 5978, 6807, 8078, 8315, 8532, 8621.

5th Prize – Rs 2000

2260, 4418, 5892, 7109, 7505, 9920

6th Prize – Rs 1000

0060, 0416, 1261, 1363, 1940, 2403, 2695, 3054, 3375, 3685, 4124, 4320, 4502, 4514, 5153, 6261, 6426, 6432, 6437, 6438, 7748, 7893, 7965, 8312, 9036.

7th Prize – Rs 500

0014, 0056, 0130, 0439, 0479, 0648, 0747, 0853, 1064, 1279, 1282, 1546, 1612, 1674, 1969, 2183, 2221, 2299, 2425, 2592, 2593, 2626, 2704, 2723, 2786, 2804, 2933, 3085, 3094, 3343, 3352, 3446, 3727, 3834, 3862, 4532, 4592, 4792, 4828, 4829, 5264, 5331, 5418, 5485, 5654, 5682, 6076, 6327, 6365, 6908, 6933, 6952, 6962, 7075, 7079, 7113, 7476, 7620, 7738, 7791, 7805, 7810, 7904, 7975, 8301, 8375, 8463, 8634, 8810, 8933, 9075, 9082, 9227, 9362, 9454, 9899.

8th Prize – Rs 200

0017, 0040, 0275, 0404, 0592, 0604, 0686, 0699, 0809, 0856, 0913, 1032, 1034, 1044, 1117, 1132, 1271, 1346, 1476, 1768, 1947, 1953, 2047, 2339, 2527, 2554, 2569, 2650, 2781, 2902, 3095, 3156, 3403, 3505, 3643, 3692, 4122, 4181, 4213, 4233, 4427, 4798, 4811, 4814, 4823, 5101, 5110, 5227, 5306, 5320, 5374, 5525, 5722, 6095, 6201, 6210, 6361, 6603, 6630, 6697, 6783, 6924, 7020, 7023, 7126, 7215, 7251, 7258, 7522, 7921, 7955, 7981, 8253, 8303, 8468, 8483, 8502, 8538, 8546, 9002, 9027, 9034, 9265, 9287, 9398, 9730, 9876, 9886, 9890, 9891, 9917, 9992.

9th Prize – Rs 100

0051, 0065, 0101, 0133, 0161, 0223, 0269, 0279, 0345, 0394, 0417, 0464, 0481, 0506, 0580, 0682, 0703, 0731, 0744, 0815, 0992, 0999, 1077, 1136, 1270, 1338, 1342, 1357, 1510, 1517, 1786, 1792, 1849, 1856, 1955, 1982, 2034, 2039, 2161, 2290, 2477, 2586, 2646, 2657, 2692, 2716, 2892, 3028, 3089, 3161, 3182, 3218, 3313, 3621, 3865, 3927, 4110, 4208, 4249, 4265, 4339, 4373, 4450, 4530, 4538, 4586, 4611, 4689, 4734, 4801, 4818, 4862, 4934, 5021, 5186, 5291, 5310, 5311, 5361, 5433, 5465, 5496, 5550, 5599, 5641, 5663, 5670, 5905, 6009, 6011, 6025, 6044, 6069, 6142, 6143, 6221, 6285, 6289, 6358, 6389, 6396, 6496, 6618, 6702, 6747, 6789, 7017, 7072, 7149, 7161, 7306, 7362, 7427, 7454, 7530, 7716, 7726, 7801, 7870, 7890, 7908, 7915, 7974, 8031, 8076, 8095, 8114, 8145, 8390, 8396, 8459, 8469, 8565, 8704, 8899, 9017, 9103, 9231, 9371, 9412, 9424, 9479, 9499, 9581, 9592, 9717, 9744, 9791, 9851, 9870.

How Winners Can Claim Their Prize

Lottery winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the officially published result sheet. Those winning substantial prize amounts must submit the original ticket along with valid identification documents to the Kerala Lottery Department or authorised offices within the prescribed claim period.

Authorities recommend signing the back of the winning ticket immediately after verifying the result to safeguard ownership. Prize amounts are subject to applicable tax deductions as per government rules.

Kerala Lottery Remains Popular

Kerala's state-run lottery system continues to enjoy immense popularity due to its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure. Weekly draws such as Samrudhi regularly generate excitement among participants from across the state.

With the Samrudhi SM-58 results now declared and a new Rs 1 crore winner crowned, attention will soon shift to the next Kerala Lottery draw, where hopeful participants will once again try their luck in pursuit of the jackpot.