    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-774 June 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-774: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. The results will be declared at 3 pm. 

     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-774: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-773 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-774 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
    Kerala: 'LDF's defeat in Lok Sabha polls resulted from Chief Minister's arrogance', says CPI

    Avian Flu Outbreak in Kerala: Health department issues guidelines; Check

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-656 June 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Woman claims Kerala Police shielding colleague who sent her lewd messages over WhatsApp

    Kerala: Mild tremors strike Thrissur, Palakkad for second consecutive day; no damage reported

    SHOCKING: When Sonali Bendre's fan died as he could not meet her

    Another shock for Bengaluru residents? Karnataka govt mulls surge in Cauvery water rates after 10 years

    Petrol, diesel prices on Eid al-Adha, June 17: Check city-wise rate

    House of the Dragon Season 2: When, where, how to watch new episodes

    IMD forecasts 3 days of heacy rainfall for Karnataka: Bengaluru and coastal districts on high alert

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

