Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-757 February 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-757: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank.

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-757 February 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-757: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-754 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-757 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Police file FIR in abduction of two-year-old girl in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Police file FIR in abduction of two-year-old girl in Thiruvananthapuram

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kerala HC upholds life sentence for convicts anr

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kerala HC upholds life sentence for convicts

    Kerala: 13-year-old commits suicide in Alappuzha; Parents allege physical, mental torture by school teachers anr

    Kerala: 13-year-old commits suicide in Alappuzha; Parents allege physical, mental torture by school teachers

    Kerala: Two-year-old girl of nomadic couple goes missing in Thiruvananthapuram; search intensifies

    Kerala: Two-year-old girl of nomadic couple goes missing in Thiruvananthapuram; search intensifies

    Kerala news live 19 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: BREAKING: HC rejects appeal to acquit accused in TP Chandrasekhar murder case

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan gangster Ameer Balaj Tipu shot dead by unknown men at Lahore wedding; shocking video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Pak gangster Ameer Balaj Tipu shot dead by unknown men at Lahore wedding; shocking video goes viral (WATCH)

    Football ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky praises Mumbai City FC's resilience in win over Bengaluru FC; WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky praises Mumbai City FC's resilience in win over Bengaluru FC; WATCH highlights

    Kerala: Police file FIR in abduction of two-year-old girl in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Police file FIR in abduction of two-year-old girl in Thiruvananthapuram

    SC stay on Lok Sabha Privileges Committee's action over BJP MP's allegations in Sandeshkhali incident AJR

    BREAKING: SC stay on Lok Sabha Privileges Committee's action over BJP MP's allegations in Sandeshkhali row

    UP shocker: Students turn to tablets used by terrorists to stay awake for 40 hours, cope with exam pressure!

    UP shocker: Students turn to tablets used by terrorists to stay awake for 40 hours, cope with exam pressure!

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon